Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: iron man, Marvel Studios, Threezero

Threezero Deploys New MCU Infinity Saga DLX Iron Man Mark 85

Save the day with one of Iron Man’s final suits of armor as threezero deploys their latest DLX figure featuring the Mark 85 suit

Article Summary Threezero reveals DLX Iron Man Mark 85 figure from Avengers: Endgame.

Mark 85 boasts die-cast design with 48 points of articulation.

LED features in eyes, arc reactor, with multiple weapon accessories.

Pre-orders start 2/7, priced at $99.90 for a Q2 2024 release.

Return to the battle to save half of reality as threezero has debuted their latest DLX Marvel Studios figure with a new Armored Avenger. Iron Man is back and suiting up in his legendary Mark LXXXV armor to take on Thanos and his army once more. This brand new release comes in at 6.9" tall and features threezero's unique die-cast system. Tony is fully articulated with 48 points of articulation and will feature his nano-tech Mark 85 suit with tared and gold color scheme. When taking on the Mad Titan, Iron Man was sure to fully load his suit this time around, and threezero was sure to capture just that.

Just like previous Hall of Armor Iron Man DLX figures, this release will also have LED functionality with his eyes, arc reactor, and weapons systems. Some of his weapons include the Lightning Refocuser, Claw Blasters, and Energy Blades. This is one Iron Man that Marvel Studios and Avengers: Endgame fans will want in their MCU collection. Pre-orders are not live just yet for the Mark 85 Suit but will go up on 2/7 around $99.90 with a Q2 2024 release. Fans can check out this suit and plenty more impressive DLX Marvel Studios releases right on the threezero shop.

Iron Man Mark 85 Armor from threezero

"Threezero and Marvel Studios are thrilled to present the DLX Iron Man Mark 85 as the next figure in the Marvel DLX series—the final and ultimate armor which made its appearance in Avengers: Endgame! The Mark 85 armor showcases a shimmering red and gold color scheme with a multi-layer metallic coating process applied to accurately replicate the design of Tony Stark's enhanced, exceptionally powerful suit!"

"This fully-articulated collectible figure stands approximately at 6.9" (~17.5cm) tall and is constructed of threezero's renown DLX die-cast system with approximately 48 points of articulation. Detailed structural engineering and exquisite design enable the figure to depict a variety of action poses while maintaining a realistic appearance. LED lighting functions are located on the Lightning Refocuser, the pair of Claw Blasters, the Arc Reactor in the chest, and the eyes. Additional equipment and accessories include Energy Blade, five pairs of interchangeable hands, effect parts for shooting and flight poses, and a DLX action stand, providing a wide variety of display possibilities!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!