Threezero Reveals New Power Rangers Turbo Pink Ranger 1/6 Figure

Get ready to Shift into Turbo as threezero unveils their latest collection of 1/6 scale Power Rangers figures with the Turbo era

Article Summary Threezero expands Power Rangers 1/6 scale collection with Power Rangers Turbo figures.

Pink Turbo Ranger figure stands 11.6" tall and features 34 points of articulation.

Authentic design with fabric and plastic elements, plus iconic weapons and accessories.

Red, Blue, Green, and Yellow Turbo Rangers to release in Q3 2024; pre-orders are open now.

It is Morphin Time as threezero has unveiled they are expanding their Power Rangers 1/6 scale collection by stepping into The Grid once again. A new and beloved era of Rangers has arrived it is time to Shift into Turbo with the Power Rangers Turbo Rangers! The whole team has arrived, including the Pink Ranger, originally the Pink Ranger from Mighty Morphin and Zeo, with Katherine Hillard. She would go on to pass the Pink Turbo Ranger torch to Cassie Chan, who would keep the legacy alive and even continue the adventures in Power Rangers in Space.

The Pink Turbo Ranger is now ready to join your collection with an impressive new figure that stands 11.6" tall and has 34 points of articulation. These figures have plastic and fabric elements but capture the details of their iconic outfits faithfully off the screen. Threezero has included some accessories as well with swappable hands and iconic weapons like the Turbo Blaster and Blade, along with the Turbo Wind Fire. Each of these Turbo Rangers is priced at $109, with Red, Blue, Green, and Yellow also getting released in Q3 2024, and pre-orders are already live.

Power Rangers Turbo FigZero 1/6 Pink Turbo Power Ranger

"Shift into Turbo!" From the fifth season of the action-packed superhero TV series Power Rangers, threezero and Hasbro proudly present the FigZero Power Rangers Turbo collection. The FigZero 1/6 Pink Turbo Power Ranger collectible figure stands at approximately 11.6 inches (~29.5cm) tall and features full articulation with approximately 34 points, allowing for various poses."

"Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Pink Turbo Power Ranger outfit includes the Pink Turbo Power Ranger Helmet, Pink Turbo Ranger Suit, a pair of short arm sleeves, a belt with a holster, and boots. The combination of fabric and plastic parts ensures an authentic look and the high-precision sculpting brings the character to life! The Pink Turbo Power Ranger includes her signature weapon, the Turbo Wind Fire."

