Thunder Strikes Twice as Jane Foster Thor Returns to Kotobukiya

Thor: Love and Thunder is finally here, giving us the latest addition to the MCU and a new God of Thunder. That is right, move over Thor; Jane Foster is wielding the hammer this time. This idea of a Lady Thor is not new and has already appeared in Marvel Comics after the events of Original Sin. I loved the stories Mighty Thor, so I am pretty excited to see her debut in a live-action film. In preparation for the new film, Kotobukiya has announced the return of their popular Jane Foster Thor Bishoujo statue. This is the first reproduction of this statue in seven years, giving new life to the Goddess of Thunder.

Her design comes to life right from the comics with Asgardian armor, flowing red cape, and posed wielding Mjolnir. A secondary head sculpt is also included for Thro giving collectors the ability to display her unmasked as Jane Foster. The Bishoujo statue series from Kotobukiya has always been incredible, and it is exciting to see the Goddess of Thunder maker her return to the line after all this time. From gorgeous craftsmanship, color, and skill, this is one statue fans will want to make sure they get this time around. The Thor Jane Foster Bishoujo Statue from Kotobukiya is priced at $129.99 and set for a January 2023 release. Preorders are already live here and be sure to look out for the rerelease for Lady Loki as well.

"The Goddess of Thunder was quick to receive a BISHOUJO statue by Shunya Yamashita in 2016. Appearing out of thin air, the mysterious figure, Lady Thor, is none other than Jane Foster! For the first time in seven years, this statue will be reproduced. Holding Mjolnir aloft, Thor stands in a pose fit for the God of Thunder."

"Her muscular figure strengthened by the power of Mjolnir, silver helmet and armor, and fluttering cape give the statue the elegance of a refined Asgardian. The statue can be displayed without the helmet by exchanging it with a separate head part. The base can be connected to that of the upcoming MARVEL LOKI LAUFEYSON BISHOUJO STATUE."

*The color of the base and packaging have been revised for this reproduction. The JAN, product number, and price have also been changed accordingly. © 2022 MARVEL

