Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem PizzaFire Van Races on in from Playmates

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles have arrived from Playmates for the upcoming animated film Mutant Mayhem

A new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie means new versions of some iconic TMNT items like the Party Wagon. Playmates are getting ready for the upcoming animated film Mutant Mayhem with plenty of new collectibles. One of which is a new van for your turtles, as the PizzaFire wagon is here with pizza throwing action! Hit the streets of New York in style and take on this new mutant threat in style with this slick vehicle that holds all four Mutant Mayhem turtles! The PizzaVan will come with eight pizzas that can be launched via a motorized launcher, and five figures can fit inside. As usual, stickers are included for some nice customization options, and this is one Party Wagon that is something new yet has an iconic feel to it. This is one vehicle that any TMNT fan will want, and it is priced at $42.99. Pre-orders are live now here, and these new TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Playmates releases can be found in stores like Target and Walmart now.

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem PizzaFire Van with Pizza Action

"As seen in the hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem movie, the Pizza Fire Van has room for all 4 Turtles and the fire power to take down Super Fly and his minions of baddies! Hit the pizza slice button and the side door swings open, hit the button again and the pizza launcher slides out the side."

"Press the button on the motorized launcher to fire off up to 8x pizza pies! The Pizza Fire Van opens from the front and the back so all 4 Turtles and even Splinter can ride inside. You can hit the baddies from near and far by adjusting the angle you wish to fire the pizza pies!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!