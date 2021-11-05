TMNT Super7 Ultimates Raph In Trench Coat Up For Preorder At BBTS

TMNT's line of Super7 Ultimates is expanding more, as a new exclusive figure has been revealed at Big Bad Toy Store. It is Raphael in Trench Coat, and he is up for preorder right now. Raph comes with two heads, one being the classic toy version like all these Super7 Ultimates. He will also come with ten interchangeable hands and so many different accessories that it will make your head spin. Not to mention night vision goggles and a TV camera and tripod to help with your dioramas. This TMNT Ultimates exclusive will run you $55 and can be preordered here. Check out more info and pics below.

TMNT Ultimates Exclusive Raph Details

"It doesn't matter if it's one of Shredder's plots or a stack of fresh pizzas, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Undercover Raphael figure is going to get to the bottom of it! This BigBadToyStore exclusive 7" scale fully articulated Undercover Raphael figure features premium detail and comes with interchangeable heads and hands and over 10 additional Ninja Turtle sleuthing accessories, including a soft goods trench coat. It's no mystery why you're going to want to add the TMNT ULTIMATES! Undercover Raphael figure to your collection, but get yours quick before this limited edition figure is gone without a trace!"

Box Contents

Raphael figure

2 Interchangeable heads Realistic expression Vintage toy-inspired expression

10 Interchangeable hands Pair of fist hands Pair of open hands Pair of grip hands (vertical hinge) Pair of grip hands (horizontal hinge) Pair of Sai gripping hands

2 Spy Sais

2 Ninja stars

Night vision goggles

Private eye pistol

Super sensitive eavesdroppin' dish

TV Camera

Tripod

Meat lovers pizza slice

Soft goods trench coat

Surveillance spy case with stickers

I love this line so much and am all in, so this was a no-brainer order for me. If you want this one, better move fast at the link above.