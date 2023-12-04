Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

TMNT: The Last Ronin Leonardo Figure Coming Soon from NECA

NECA is returning to the sewers once again with a new set of TMNT figures from the dark and gritty world of The Last Ronin

Things are about to get dark and bloody within the world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with NECA's latest announcement. Coming out of the hit comic series TMNT: The Last Ronin, NECA is giving collectors the four brothers before their fall. Kicking things off first is The Last Ronin Leonardo, who is not going down without a fight and is armed with his signature dual katanas and donning new battle-worn attire. The Last Ronin Leonardo is ready to navigate the dangerous streets of New York City as the Foot Clan make their deadliest move yet.

This figure comes with two different head sculpts, attire right from issue #3 of TMNT: The Last Ronin as well as swappable hands and five throwing knives. The determined leader of the Turtles is ready for one last ride as he fights for justice in a world gone awry with his brothers at his side. The Last Ronin has been a massive hit, and while that story is truly dark, it is fun to see the turtles in new designs from before they fall. The Last Ronin Leo will be priced at $37.99, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be sure to check out the otherNECA Ultimates figures.

TMNT (The Last Ronin) – Ultimate Leonardo

"From the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, The Last Ronin! In a future NYC far different than the one we know today; a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends."

"Based on issue #3 of the comic, the Leonardo figure stands in 7" scale with over 20 points of articulation, and includes two interchangeable head sculpts, interchangeable hands, katanas, and five throwing knives that fit into the figure's belt. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening flap featuring a custom illustration by The Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop."

