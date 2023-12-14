Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

To Me, My X-Men! Cyclops Kicks Off Marvel Legends X-Men 97' Wave 2

To Me, My X-Men 97’! Hasbro is back with a brand new wave of Legends card backed figures as new mutants are ready for time in the spotlight

The X-Men are back as Marvel Studios is bringing back the iconic team once again for the upcoming Disney+ animated series X-Men 97'. Your favorite mutants are ready for action, and Hasbro is ready to bring some heat with new Marvel Legends figures. Wave 1 already hit the store this Fall with Gambit, Rogue, Magneto, Wolverine, and Bishop. Well, Wave 2 has just been revealed, and the Leader of the X-Men has arrived with Cyclops! Scott Summer is back and combines everything you love about this mutant from previous Legends releases.

X-Men 97' Cyclops is a mere rerelease with updated elements, but it is that retro card back that sells the whole thing. Cyclops will come with swappable hands and two different heads, one of which will feature an attachable optic blast! His 90s X-Suit is nicely sculpted, popping with that signature yellow and blue design. Hasbro has unveiled that the Wave 2 X-Men 97' Wave will be available for pre-order in early 2024 for $24.99. They are set for a Spring 2024 release, but fans can still find Wave 1 up for purchase now.

Cyclops Brings Some Heat to Hasbro's Marvel Legends

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CYCLOPS X-MEN '97 ACTION FIGURE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2024). This collectible 6-inch Marvel figure is inspired by Cyclops' appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 animated series. The consistent and determined leader of the X-Men, Cyclops has the mutant ability to emit powerful red beams of energy from his eyes."

"The Marvel Legends Series Cyclops features premium animation-accurate deco and design, and over 20 points of articulation. This officially licensed Cyclops figure comes with an alternate head, optic blast FX, and 3 alternate hands for dynamic poseability. Fans can showcase their Marvel Legends X-Men figure on the shelf with its collectible packaging, which features a retro-style blister card. The Marvel Legends Series Cyclops will be available for pre-order in early 2024."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!