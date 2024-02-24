Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

Todd McFarlane Gets His Own Action Figure with New Spawn 2-Pack

McFarlane Toys is celebrating its legendary 30th Anniversary with some brand new collectibles from the world of Spawn

McFarlane Toys is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year, and to help kick off the fun, they have revealed some new collectibles. One of which is the new Spawn and Todd McFarlane 2-Pack featuring the creator and his first creation. Before Al Simmons became the man we all know and love, he was a simple idea with an original concept design. This concept is now being brought to life like never before, featuring his original costume sculpt4. As for accessories, McFarlane has included two necroplasm effects, swappable hands, and a display base.

However, that is not all, as McFarlane Toys has actually created their very first Todd McFarlane action figure. The legendary DC, Marvel, and Image Comics artist has arrived with a badge, notepad, extra hands, and, oddly enough, swappable bare feet. Take your McFarlane Toys collections to a new level with this pretty amazing 2-Pack that will have an autographed version out there. The standard release is priced at $49.99, is set for an April 2024 release, and pre-orders are up and going fast!

Spawn & Todd McFarlane – McFarlane Toys 30th Anniversary

"Over 30 years ago, the character of Spawn was introduced to the public by his acclaimed creator, Todd McFarlane. Now, the best-selling and Record-Breaking Comic Book is selling strong across the globe. For the first time, Al Simmons, former soldier, CIA operative, Hellspawn and Todd Mcfarlane artist writer, creator, are together in this collector's 2-pack."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based on TODD McFARLANE'S SPAWN comic books and Spawn creator Todd McFarlane.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Spawn figure includes 2 necroplasm effects, 2 extra hands and figure display base.

Todd figure includes badge, notepad, microphone, 4 extra hands, extra bare feet and figure display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS SPAWN figures.

