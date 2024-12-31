Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends

Top 10 Marvel Legends 2024 Honorable Mention: Magik (2024 Reissue)

We take a look back at the some of the best Marvel Legends releases from Hasbro of 2024 from webslingers, mutants, demons, and more

Article Summary Discover the Magik Marvel Legends figure reissue that thrilled fans in 2024.

Explore Magik's journey from X-Men sibling to Limbo's sorceress ruler.

Walgreens exclusives like Magik return as Fan Channel releases in 2024.

Collectors still have a chance to snag this rare Magik figure at retail price.

Our Top 10 Marvel Legends coverage will continue, but we have several honorable mentions here. One of which is a unique figure to discuss as it is not specifically from 2024 but was reissued this year. There are not a lot of Magik Marvel Legends figures out there, with her first making her debut back in 2015 with the San Diego Comic-Con Book of Vishanti 5-Pack. This included a Dr. Strange in Astral Form, Brother Voodoo, Hela, the Asgardian Goddess of Death, Dormammu, and Magik. He then returned in 2018 with a slightly different variant, but as a Walgreens exclusive, he included a new deco as well as more accessories like the Soulsword, a dragon, and blue flame effects.

Magik, aka Illyana Rasputin, first appeared in Giant-Size X-Men #1 in 1975 as Colossus' younger sister. Her transformation into a sorceress and ruler of Limbo arrived later in Uncanny X-Men #160 in 1982 and was fully realized in the miniseries Magik: Illyana and Storm from 83-84. She was abducted into the demonic realm of Limbo as a child, with Illyana aging rapidly, mastering dark sorcery, and forging her iconic Soulsword. She would go on to become a fan-favorite mutant and even join the New Mutants. She is currently a member of the ongoing X-Men team in Marvel Comics as of 2024. Originally a Walgreens exclusive, this Marvel Legends figure was quite rare, but a reissue surprised fans this year.

There was a variety of Walgreens exclusives that got new life in 2024, but now as Fan Channel releases like the Silver Surfer. So, being able to get a Magik Marvel Legends for retail price in 2024 was incredible, and it was a figure that many fans were hoping to see again. This figure is very outdated, though, and she surely deserves an updated release on one of the new Marvel Legend female bodies like Black Widow and Warbird. Collectors might be able to get their hands on one of these reissues, which are still online and can be offered at your local comic book store. Who knows what reissues will arrive in 2025? Will your collection be safe?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!