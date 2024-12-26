Top 10 Marvel Legends 2024 Showcase #6: The Heroes for Hire Arrive

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends

One of the main things that really draws collectors into Marvel Legends is the translation from comic books to reality. It is a reward in itself to finally bring home a fully articulated collectible of a character that you've been reading about for years, maybe even decades. It has been a personal mission to unite some of my favorite Marvel Comics teams like the Thunderbolts, the All-New Fantastic Four, the Champions, and The New Avengers. The time before Secret Invasion was when Marvel was at its peak, with an all-star cast with Iron Man's New Avengers. This included Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Woman, Sentry, Power Man and the Iron Fist. It was like street-level heroes were finally getting showcased in the spotlight, and thankfully, Hasbro highlighted these heroes in 2024, especially with the Heroes for Hire.

The Iron Fist (Danny Rand) and Power Man (Luke Cage) first teamed up in Power Man and Iron Fist back in 1978. Luke Cage features unbreakable skin and super strength, with Danny studying the mystical martial arts from K'un-Lun, making them a perfect duo. Their dynamic showcases contrasting personalities, with Luke being more grounded in pragmatism, which is balanced by Danny's idealism. Together, they take on crime, corruption, and even, on occasion, supernatural threats. These two are a truly dynamic duo, and Hasbro finally updated their figures in 2024 with a new Heroes for Hire Marvel Legends 2-Pack that updated their sculpts and articulation. Iron Fist got another one of his signature outfits, showing off his dragon tattoo on his chest and Luke bearing some brass knuckles.

Each figure is highly detailed, and it makes the perfect 2-Pack for any collector to start their Defenders collection with. Both Iron Fist and Luke Cage have received figures before, but these two are the best versions that are offered. From swappable screaming heads and a variety of interchangeable hands, these are the Heroes for Hire fans know and love. We are not long away from the return of Daredevil in the MCU with Born Again, so it would not be surprising to see some of these other heroes return to make grand entrances. This might be the perfect time to get the Heroes for Hire in your collection before it is too late.

