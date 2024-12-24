Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends

Top 10 Marvel Legends 2024 Showcase #8: Let There Be Carnage

We take a look back at the some of the best Marvel Legends releases from Hasbro of 2024

Article Summary Explore the deluxe Marvel Legends Carnage figure, inspired by the 2021 film Let There Be Carnage.

Carnage, one of Spider-Man's fiercest foes, debuted in 1992 and is more chaotic than Spider-Man and Venom.

2021's Venom film featured Carnage, portrayed by Woody Harrelson, showing a unique take on this iconic villain.

Hasbro’s figure includes tendril accessories, weapon hands, and stands tall against the Venom figure for $40.

Our Marvel Legends conquest continues as we focus on our Top 10 figures that made 2024 a real treat. Number 8 was indeed a surprise with the arrival of the Deluxe Carnage from the 2021 film Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Carnage is one of Spider-Man's deadliest foes who first appeared in Marvel Comics The Amazing Spider-Man #361 back in 1992. Initially, Cletus Kasady, this psychotic serial killer, would soon gain his own symbiote after sharing a jail cell with one Eddie Brock. However, Carnage is an unstable and horrifying villain who embodies pure chaos, making him stronger than both Spider-Man and Venom. His character has only grown since his debut in the comic, from his Maximum Carnage ts own death by Sentry, his rebirths, and even his pursuit to be a god.

It was in 2021 that Carnage finally made it to the big screen with Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Woody Harrelson brought this terrifying symbiote, showing off a blend of madness and power. This character did differ quite a bit from his Marvel Comics counterpart, though, for starters, it was not a perfect bind between Cletus and the symbiote. On top of that, this creature hulked out and towered over Venom, making him a truly brutal villain to overcome. All was not bad, though; his design was a work of art in its own way, and Hasbro captured all that and more in a deluxe Marvel Legends release. This massive figure is loaded with some sweet tendril accessories, a second head, and even some weapon hands.

This figure surely gained the title of a deluxe Marvel Legends release, and he towers over the live-acton Venom foggier, staying true to the film. We even had the chance to compare it to the 1/6 scale Hot Toys version of the villain, and for $40, this figure is worth every penny. It was nice to see so many swappable and attachable parts to be included with Carnage, and he will fit in any growing Spider-Man collection. Not many figures were created for the Sonyverse villain film, but it is amazing that they were able to bring this design to life. This is one figure that can easily slide under the radar of any collector, which is why he made our list for 2024.

