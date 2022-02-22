Toy Fair New York Is Moving To The Fall Starting In 2023

Toy Fair New York should be happening as we speak, but because of concerns over Covid, it was canceled for the second straight year. These two cancellations have allowed the organizers to talk to people in the industry, and the decision has been made to move Toy Fair New York to the fall starting in 2023, likely to sometime in September, and still held at the Javits Center. As an Ohioan who travels there by car to cover the event every year, this is the most welcome news of all time, as February snow storms are always lame to drive through the whole way to the city. So, from me, thank you. Check out the announcement below.

Goodbye Snowy Toy Fair, Hello Fall

"Get ready to enjoy Central Park during the fall: Toy Fair New York is looking to move to a new season beginning next year. The Toy Book exclusively reveals that The Toy Association is making plans to welcome the toy industry back to the Big Apple for a reimagined Toy Fair New York at the Javits Center in fall 2023. The Association and the Javits Center are currently in negotiations for its return, with exact dates yet to be determined. It is likely that the show will take place in September. In addition, a fall toy preview event (name TBD) will take place this year in Dallas from Sept. 20-22. With Toy Fair New York moving into the fall slot in 2023, Toy Fair Dallas will be retired. The moves come following a year of research conducted by The Toy Association and its strategic partner mdg as part of the Toy Fair Reimagination Project. According to Steve Pasierb, president, and CEO of The Toy Association, the decision was made after consulting with the Association's members throughout the industry, including manufacturers, buyers, licensors, media representatives, and others. Consideration was given to retail buying cycles, product development timelines, and other factors.

"Fall is a powerful pre-holiday opportunity for toy companies to get in front of the news media," Pasierb tells the Toy Book. "Fall in New York City is also prime for licensors that hold meetings in the city during the same timeframe. This is an opportunity to do business in different ways at the same time."