Toy Story Aliens Get A Spinning UFO Collectible with Beast Kingdom

Your favorite Pizza Planet Aliens are back with a new Toy Story collectible from Beast Kingdom. Coming out of their D-Stage Diorama series, BK presents the Alien Spin UFO. These Aliens are ready to blast off as they board three UFOs. The whole diorama stands roughly 8.5 inches tall and each UFO will be removable. the Pizza Planet logo is displayed on top of this ride and will feature yellow, blue, and red UFOs. This Toy Story collectible will be a highlight piece to any fan's desk or shelf.

This is a very well designed diorama that is very well sculpted. The removable UFOs are a nice touch and I do wish that the Aliens could also. That way fans could fill the UFOs with other Toy Story figures or other Aliens like the Remix series. The Toy Story Alien Spin D-Stage Diorama will be priced at $36.99. It is expected to blast off in December 2020 and pre-orders are live and can be found here.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, fasten your seatbelts and get ready for an intergalactic journey with the cutest aliens to ever grace our screens! Following the release of Beast Kingdom's Toy Story Aliens D-Stage Diorama, the team are back again with a new design due to unprecedented demand!"

The new D-Stage 'Staging Your Dreams'052DX-Alien Spin UFO is the fun way to bring some out of this world magic to a desk near you. Three flying saucers (each detachable) are adorned on a rocket aimed for the stars! Matched with the Pizza Planet's signature logo up top, our three three-eyed Aliens are setting engines 'to go'! Grab these three naughty, yet adorable aliens and their rocket, so you can also recreate your very own space faring adventures today!"