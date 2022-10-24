Toy Story's Lotso Gets Sweet with New Hot Toys Cosbaby Collection

Disney and Pixar fans were introduced to Lotso in Toy Story 3, who was the main antagonist to our favorite toys. This strawberry smelling bear was hateful from his abandonment of his child owner and never got over it. However, the lost bear was more than just a villain, as he was a popular toy in the Toy Story franchise. I am sure there are plenty of Lotso bears that needed up not being evil, right? Who knows, but on this for certain, Hot Toys has announced a new line of Toy Story Cosbaby figures as Lost is in the spotlight with four adorable creations. Each bear is packed with lovable detail and has its own unique pose, which includes Lotso holding a basket, with strawberries, with wreaths, and in a strawberry costume. Coming in around 5" tall, this strawberry-smelling Toy Story villain is exactly what your Disney collection was missing. All of the Toy Story 3 Lotso Cosbaby figures should be going up shortly, and all things Hot Toys can be found right here.

Toy Story's Sweet Lotso Cosbaby Collection "Everyone loves the pink friendly looking hugging bear Lotso. Captured the sweetest villain in Toy Story, Hot Toys is delighted to present the Lotso Cosbaby (S) Collection by turning Lotso into more sweet miniature collection."



"Lotso Cosbaby (S) Collection features Lotso (with Laurel Wreath) wearing Laurel Wreath on one hand hold his signature wooden cane the other waving at you; Lotso (with Strawberry Basket) holding as basket of strawberries trying to share with you; Lotso (with Strawberry) carrying a basket of freshly picked strawberry; Lotso (Strawberry Costume Version) in strawberry costume wanting to give you a big hug. Each Cosbaby measures approximately 10.5 – 13 cm tall. This Lotso Cosbaby collection will go perfectly with your adorable Pixar collection!"