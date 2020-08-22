New Transformers Generation Selects G2 Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro surprised fans with not one but two new Transformers Generations Select figures. This time we are returning to the 90's with the return of some G2 Decepticons. Megatron and Sandstorm are back and ready to destroy any Autobots that want to get in their way. Megatron will feature his G2 purple and green camouflage deco and it transforms into his tank mode in 21 steps. Sandstorm on the other hand is inspired by the mockup of a special never released G2 design. He will be wearing some desert camouflage deco with a military styled ferocious snarling face on the nose of his jet. Collectors will be able to transform him into his jet in just 25 steps. Both figures will come with weapon accessories and will be great additions to any Transformers fan collection.

The Generations Selects figure line from Hasbro is such a great concept to expand fan's love for Transformers. Returning to the 90's G2 series is something fans have been waiting for and Hasbro is they did not disappoint. The Transformers Generations Selects Sandstorm and Megatron G2 Figures will be priced at $29.99 each. They are not expected to release until February 2021 but pre-orders are already live and fans can find the G2 Megatron here and G2 Sandstorm here.

"Transformers Generations Selects Voyager WFC-GS14 Megatron (G2). Fans can take their Transformers figure collections to the next level with Generations Selects, a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring fan-favorite, special edition characters you can't find in the main line. This special edition WFC-GS14 Megatron figure is inspired by the 1992 G2 toy release, featuring purple and green camouflage deco inspired by the original release. This G2 Megatron figure converts from robot to tank mode in 21 steps and comes with sword and fusion cannon accessories that attach to the figure in robot and tank modes."

"Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe WFC-GS21 Decepticon Sandstorm. It's the G2 Sandstorm figure fans have been waiting for since the 90s. For the first time, fans can add the elusive character to their collection! This special edition WFC-GS21 Decepticon Sandstorm figure is inspired by the mockup of the never released G2 figure, featuring desert camo deco and a ferocious snarling face on the nose of the jet mode. This Decepticon Sandstorm figure converts from robot to jet mode in 25 steps and comes with 2 null ray accessories that can attach to the figure in robot and jet modes."

