Transformers: Age of the Primes G2 Grimlock Coming Soon from Hasbro

Hasbro has unveiled the Age of the Prime series as new Transformers collectibles are on the way including Grimlock from the G2 universe

G2 Grimlock showcases a futuristic blue and gold design, transforming into T-Rex mode in 22 steps.

Grimlock comes with a cannon blaster and a mini Wheelie, enhancing his battle-ready features.

Pre-order the 7.5-inch G2 Grimlock for $54.99 on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers starting December 10.

Hasbro has unveiled their next collection of Transformers figures with the Age of the Primes. This series will continue to expand your collection by focusing on the Thirteen original Primes as well as their descendants. One of these is an iconic Dinobot with Grimlock, a descendant of Alpha Trion, one of The Thirteen Primes. The G2 Grimlock is a bold reimagining of the iconic Dinobot leader from the beloved Generation 2 toy line from years ago. Known for his signature robotic T-Rex mode, this version features a new blue and gold color scheme, changing up his classic black colors for something more futuristic.

Standing 7.5" tall, Transformers collections will be able to convert Grimlock into his dinosaur mode in just 22 steps. He will come with a cannon blaster as well as a size version of Autobot Wheelie for a fun team-up. The Age of the Primes is already bringing plenty of heat to this collection right off the bat. G2 Transformers collectors can add this king to their Dinobot collection in Spring 2025, and pre-orders arrive today (12/10) at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers for $54.99.

Transformers: Age of the Primes – G2 Grimlock with Wheelie

G2 Universe Grimlock is the powerful leader of the Dinobots and dedicated to the Autobot cause. He is a descendent of Alpha Trion, one of The Thirteen Primes. Unite your favorite characters from across the world of TRANSFORMERS robots into your collection with the TRANSFORMERS: Age of the Primes Leader Class G2 Universe Grimlock action figure! This 7.5-inch action figure converts between robot and dinosaur modes in 22 steps. Gear up for battle with the included cannon blaster accessory that attaches in both modes.

TRANSFORMERS: Age of the Primes opens up the world of the Primes, the very first bots in TRANSFORMERS mythology, a pantheon of Thirteen beings, each with a unique ability and personality. Collect different characters to create your ideal Age of the Primes lineup (each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for pre-order on December 10 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers.

