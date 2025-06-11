Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Age of the Primes Onyx Prime Rises from Hasbro

Hasbro is back with some new Transformers Age of the Primes release as Autobots and Deceptions continue to battle for Earth

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Transformers Age of the Primes Leader Class Onyx Prime, part of The Thirteen Primes.

Onyx Prime showcases robot, centaur, and beast modes plus accessories like the Triptych Mask and spear.

Standing 7.5” tall, this figure connects to Beast Wars, Maximals, and Predacons Transformers lore.

Pre-orders available for $59.99, with release expected in November 2025 for collectors and fans.

Onyx Prime is one of the Thirteen that were created by Primus and is the embodiment of the natural world, beast modes, and instinct. Onyx Prime holds dominion over the organic elements of Cybertron and beyond. He is the ancestor of the Beast Wars Transformers with the Maximals, Predacons, and other beast-based Cybertronians. Wielding the Triptych Mask, Onyx Prime can see the past, present, and future, a unique ability that helps him connect to the primal flow of existence. Hasbro is now adding Onyx Prime to their Transformers Age of the Prime collection with an impressive new release that stands 7.5" tall.

Unlike some of the other Thirteen Primes, he has a 3-in-1 converting ability with robot, centaur, and beast modes. Onyx will come with a Triptych Mask Artifact, spear, and bow accessory, which also doubles as a tail. It is nice to see yet another member of The Thirteen arrive from Hasbro, and he will join Alpha Trion and Micronus Prime with this new wave. Pre-orders for the Transformers Age of the Primes Leader Class The Thirteen Onyx Prime are live for $59.99 and have a November 2025 release.

Transformers Age of the Primes Leader Class The Thirteen Onyx Prime

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Age of the Primes Leader Class The Thirteen Onyx Prime action figure! This 7.5-inch The Thirteen Onyx Prime action figure converts between robot, centaur, and beast modes in 12 and 19 steps. Includes a spear and Triptych Mask Artifact accessory that the figure can hold in robot and centaur modes."

"The figure's tail can be removed and opened into a bow accessory. The Thirteen Onyx Prime figure is inspired by the character from the Transformers universe and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Transformers: Age of the Primes opens up the world of the Primes, the very first bots in Transformers mythology. Every battle, every bot, and every power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to one of The Thirteen."

