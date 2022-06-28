Transformers and Street Fighter Crossover with Exclusive 2-Pack Set 

Just when you think you've had enough, more Street Fighter x Transformers figures sets are on the way! That is right, Hasbro has more odd mash-up figures here for up, with Arcee design up as Chun-Li and Hot Rod as Ken. This marks the second Street Fighter x Transformers set to release with the first featuring Optimus Prime as Ryu and Megatron as M. Bison. Both of these sets will only be a Target Exclusive, with Ken and Chun-Li transforming into both robot and sports car modes. Each Transformers figure seems to feature a simple Street Fighter repaint on previous release figures. Just like the Optimus Pack, Hot Rod's head is also a Headmaster figure giving fans another tiny Street Fighter bot that fits in his car mode for more adventures. This is a very odd and unique collaboration and will be a dream come true for fans of both franchises. The Transformers Collaborative: Street Fighter II Mash-Up Set is up for pre-order only through Target right here at $74.99. 

"Worlds collide in this Transformers X Street Fighter II mash-up pack! It's Autobot vs. Autobot as Hot Rod and Arcee take their impressive battle skills in the competitive fighting video game, Street Fighter II! Autobot Hot Rod [Ken] figure converts between robot and racecar modes. Arcee [Chun-Li] figure converts between robot and sports car modes. Figures feature deco inspired by the classic characters from the Street Fighter II video game. Comes with 4 blasters, 2 swords, and a Headmaster accessory that converts into Autobot Hot Rod toy's head."

  • MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE: Transformers robots have always been — More Than Meets the Eye — but now fans can experience Transformers characters as they mash-up with iconic characters
  • TRANSFORMERS X STREET FIGHTER II MASH-UP: Round 1…Fight! It's Autobot vs. Autobot as Hot Rod and Arcee take their impressive battle skills in the competitive fighting video game, Street Fighter II
  • INSPIRED BY STREET FIGHTER II: Autobot Hot Rod [Ken] figure converts between robot and racecar modes. Arcee [Chun-Li] figure converts between robot and sports car modes
  • PLAYER SELECT: Figures feature deco inspired by the classic characters from the Street Fighter II video game. Comes with 4 blasters, 2 swords, and a Headmaster accessory that converts into Autobot Hot Rod toy's head
  • SPECIAL PACKAGING: In honor of the 35th anniversary of Street Fighter, packaging is inspired by the classic video game

