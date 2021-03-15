Transformers Beast Wars Goes Vintage With New Exclusives From Hasbro

Hasbro has time traveled back to 1996 as they bring back vintage styled Transformers Beast Wars figures. From the styling, packaging, and accessories, these figures are perfect collectibles for fans of the original Beast Wars line. There are four Transformers that are getting wild this time with Megatron, Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and Rattrap who all feature their amazing animal designs. Each of these figures is set to release exclusively with Walmart with an August release date. Prices will vary between each figure with Megatron and Optimus Primal getting a $49.99 price tag and Cheetor and Rattrap coming in at $22.99. Pre-orders are starting to go live on Walmart here and Hasbro Pulse Premium Members can find them available here as well. Secure these amazing Transformers Beast Wars figures before it is too late and be sure to check out images and more details of each below.

"(Re)start a vintage Beast Wars collection with this Transformers: Vintage Beast Wars Predacon Megatron figure! Inspired by the classic 90s toy, Predacon Megatron is designed like the original version — including figure styling, packaging, and art from the 1996 Beast Wars releases, plus classic tech specs and accessories. Millions of years ago, Tyrannosaurus rex ruled the earth. Today, Megatron plans to do the same! Duplicating dinosaur DNA stolen from human research labs, the evil leader has re-engineered his body structure and equipped it with fearsome high-tech firepower! Predacon Megatron figure comes with 2 missile accessories and converts from T. rex to robot mode in 11 steps."

"Optimus Primal has biogenetically re-engineered his body structure into a gargantuan robotic gorilla! Cybernetically fused musculature has enhanced strength to super-powered levels. Shoulder-mounted, mega-blast missile cannons launch devastating attacks upon foolish Predacon invaders. When they force him to fight, they force him to win! Optimus Primal figure comes with a skull flail, 2 Cyber Blades, and 4 missile accessories. Converts from gorilla to robot mode in 7 steps."

"Like a bolt of greased lightning, Cheetor strikes fast and strikes hard. Quiet and confident with incredible reflexes, he is equally efficient when battling in robot mode or in his artificially enhanced organic earth form. Cheetor constantly stalks the jungle in search of Predacon enemies, daring them to challenge him and his laser-powered quasar cannon. Cheetor figure comes with 2 blaster accessories and converts from cheetah to robot mode in 9 steps."

"Scouring city streets for Predacon enemies, Rattrap maintains his strength by feeding on grunge and grime and any wretched refuse he may encounter along the way. His fellow Maximals rely on his reconnaissance reports to locate enemy outposts. Rattrap figure comes with a blaster accessory and converts from rat to robot mode in 3 steps. Clip out and save the on-box tech specs to share, then see how this figure stacks up against other heroic Maximals and evil Predacons (each sold separately)."