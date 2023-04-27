Transformers: Bumblebee Arcee Joins threezero's DLX Figure Line A new Transformers DLX figure is on the way from threezero as Arcee is racing on into action with a new die-cast figure

Threezero is back as they debut their latest Transformers DLX figure with Arcee. This live-action version comes from Transformers: Bumblebee and stands 8" tall with 60 points of articulation. This beauty will feature a fantastic die-cast metal frame as well as LED illuminated eyes. DLX Arcee will come with a nice set of swappable hands as well as her trusty blasters to help her take on any Decepticon. Threezero's DLX Transformers line is a beautiful series, and will they do not transform, they capture Autobots and Deceptions in their natural state right off the screen. Arcee is set for a Q4 2023 release, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but she can be found right here in the meantime.

Arcee Races into Battle with threezero Transformers DLX

"Hasbro and threezero are thrilled to present Arcee, the female Autobot from the Transformers: Bumblebee film as the next figure in the Transformers DLX collectible articulated figure series! At 8 inches (~20.3 cm) tall, the Transformers Bumblebee DLX Arcee collectible figure features approximately 60 points of articulation, with a die-cast metal frame and LED illuminated eyes. Accessories include a pair of blasters, four pairs of interchangeable hands, and a DLX Action Stand for more dynamic poses."

"DLX Collectible Figures present intricate Transformers designs in a smaller scale with high-fidelity production value. With its unique die-cast metal frame design, DLX not only provides an advanced range of articulation, but also greatly enhances the weight and durability. Together with the detailed and weathered paint application of threezero, a remarkable resemblance is achieved in matching the characters as seen in the original media."

TRANSFORMERS and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. ©2023 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. © 2023 Paramount Pictures Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro. Estimated Shipment: 4th Quarter 2023.

