New Premium Transformers Bumblebee and Optimus Prime Figures Arrive

Hasbro has revealed two new Takara Tomy Transformers figures as two legendary Autobot heroes come to life once again. The Takara Tomy line captures a wide variety of Transformers figures in their original Japanese deco, sculpt, and design. The figures will also come in their original Japanese packaging and instructions, giving collectors the full collectible experience. Kicking thing off first is the fearless Autobot leader Optimus Prime taking on his appearance from Transformers: War for Cybertron: Siege. He will feature animation, accurate detail, fun articulation, and he will come with his Ion blaster and Energon Axe. War for Cybertron Optimus Prime is priced at $53.99 and set to release in October 2021. Pre-orders are live here and seem to only be open until June 3, 2021, so get his before it is too late.

The fun does not end there either as Bumblebee is also joining the fight from Transformers: Bumblebee. This film version of Bee faithfully recreated his deco from the film and will be fully articulated. For accessories, he will come with a Stinger sword, Stinger blaster, and his battle mask. Bumblebee will also transform into his licensed Volkswagen Beetle, also making him a stylish bot when not in action. The Transformers Takara Tomy SS-01 Bumblee is priced at $34.99 and set to release in October 2021. Pre-orders for him are also live here and set to only stay open until June 3, 2021.

"The Premium Finish Bumblebee figure was imported directly from Japan in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions, featuring authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. Perfect for collectors seeking the ultimate Transformers experience, this figure showcases the courageous Autobot scout with premium deco and detail. Includes: Bumblebee figure, Stinger sword and Stinger blaster weapon accessories, battle mask, and original Japanese-language instructions."

Authentic Takara Tomy Product as sold in Japan, with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

Figure depicts the courageous Autobot scout, Bumblebee, as seen in Transformers: Bumblebee

Premium collectible

Movie-accurate deco

Fully jointed and highly articulated, including articulated ankles, feet, torso and fingers, which allows for intricate posability in action poses

Detailed deco and accessories, including battle mask, Stinger sword, and stinger blaster accessories

Converts from robot mode to licensed Volkswagen Beetle mode

"The Premium Finish Optimus Prime figure was imported directly from Japan in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions, featuring authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. Perfect for collectors seeking the ultimate Transformers experience, this figure showcases the noble Autobot leader with premium deco and detail. Includes: Optimus Prime figure, Ion blaster and Energon Axe accessories, and original Japanese-language instructions."