Transformers: One Orion Pax Converting Mask Revealed by Hasbro

Get ready for a new Transformers prequel adventure as Hasbro has debuted some brand new figures for the upcoming film

Transformers: One has finally been revealed, giving a new generation of Transformers fans the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron. However, before they were the leaders of the Autobots and the Deceptions, they were just D-16 and Orion Pax. Hasbro has already started to dive into this new prequel world with some brand-new collectibles, including a brand-new 2 in 1 mask. First released with the Transformers: The Rise of the Beasts film, Hasbro created new converting masks allowing kids to cosplay as their favorite characters. However, these masks are More Than Meets The Eye as they can also convert right into your favorite character, standing at 9.9 inches tall. For Transformers: One, Orion Pax is joining this line and will convert from mask to robot mode in just 18 steps. Become Orion Pax with one of the cooler new collectibles to arrive for the upcoming film and a Bumblebee mask will also be rereleased with him. Each mask is priced at $34.99, they are set for Summer 2024, and pre-orders will arrive soon online with Hasbro Pulse and more online retailers.

Transformers: One 2 in 1 Optimus Prime/ Orion Pax Mask

"Experience the epic origins of legendary TRANSFORMERS robots with this Optimus Prime (Orion Pax) 2-in-1 Converting Mask! Inspired by the iconic character from the TRANSFORMERS ONE movie, this 9.9-inch figure features 2-in-1 play and converts from robot mode to a wearable mask in 18 steps. Includes 2 accessories that attach in robot mode. Kids can wear the mask and imagine themselves in awesome adventures in the TRANSFORMERS universe."

"TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, once friends bonded like brothers, who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. Look for more TRANSFORMERS toys (each sold separately, subject to availability) to build your collection. Available Summer 2024 at most major retailers."

