Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Scourge Brings the Pain with Hasbro Hasbro is back with yet another Studio Series figure from the upcoming film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts with Scourge

A brand new Transformers: Rise of the Beasts figure has been revealed by Hasbro with a new live-action Deception. The villainous Scourge has arrived and is ready to take on the Autobots with the help of the Terrorcons to acquire the Transwarp Key. Standing at 8.5" tall, Scourge comes to life right off the screen of the upcoming film. This Transformers figure can transform in just 31 steps switching between bot and truck mode. A blade and blaster will be included, which will be able to attach the bot in both modes allowing for dual terrain Autobot fights. This should mark the fourth Rise of the Beast Studio Series figure, with Battletrap, Bumblebee, Airazor, and Cheetor also on the way. Hasbro is releasing this live-action version of Scourge as a Transformers Studio Series Leader Class, giving him a mighty $54.99 price tag. Pre-orders are live right here, as well as other online retailers, with him getting a June 2023 release.

Transformers Studio Series Leader 101 Scourge

"Transformers Studio Series Leader 101 Scourge (Ages 8 and Up | Retail Price: $54.99| Available: 2/17). Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the new Transformers Studio Series Leader 101 Scourge action figure. Inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specifications and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe, the new Scourge action figure stands at 8.5-inches and can transform from robot to truck mode in 31 steps."

"The highly articulated figure features a blade accessory and detachable blaster and claw hand attachments that attach to Scourge in both modes, and also includes a removable backdrop display that fans can use to post their figure in their own style. The Transformers Studio Series Leader 101 Scourge is available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."