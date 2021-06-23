Transformers Shattered Glass Goldbug Joins The Fight With Hasbro

Transformers fans can continue to build their Shattered Glass collection as Hasbro reveals their next figure. In this alternate reality, Bumblebee fights for the evil Autobot army who has worked his way up the ranks. His rise in power lead him to a new upgrade turning him into the dead Goldbug, and now he is ready to join your collection. His evil Transformers figure transforms into his sports car mode in just 22 steps and will Coe with 5 accessories that will combine into a mighty bazooka attachment. Transformers Shattered Glass Goldbug features a black and gold color deco with a purple Autobot logo to show off his new allegiance. The figure will come with part 4 of IDW's new Shattered Glass comic book story with a special variant cover only offered from Hasbro Pulse. Goldbug is set to release December 1, 2021, he is priced at $29.99, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Autobot Goldbug & IDW's Shattered Glass— Goldbug (Exclusive Hasbro Pulse Variant Cover). Discover a universe that shatters everything you know about the Transformers robots…an upside-down world where the bad guys are good, and the good guys are bad. Welcome to Shattered Glass, an alternate universe where the heroic Decepticons battle the evil Autobots. Wait…what? Fans can explore this topsy-turvy reality with the Transformers Shattered Glass Collection, featuring classic Transformers characters, with a twist! Look for other Shattered Glass figures to build the ultimate alternate universe collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Includes: Autobot Goldbug figure, bazooka accessory, and instructions.

Part of the Shattered Glass Collection

Deluxe Class figure

Figure depicts the vicious Autobot warrior, Goldbug, with deco and details inspired by the Shattered Glass universe

Converts from robot to sports car mode in 22 steps

Features purple Autobot logo and 5 accessories that combine together to form a bazooka accessory

Comes with the fourth of a 5-issue IDW Shattered Glass miniseries with a Hasbro Pulse exclusive variant cover you can only get with figure, featuring spot UV