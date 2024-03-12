Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Star Raider Lockdown Arrives Exclusively at Walmart

Hasbro is getting ready for Walmart Con with an impressive selection of exclusives including Transformers Star Raiders

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Transformers Star Raider Lockdown for Walmart Con exclusive.

Collect Star Seekers figures including Lockdown, Cannonball, Filch, and Farek.

Lockdown converts from robot to car in 17 steps with multiple detachable parts.

Pre-order the Star Raider Lockdown at $24.97 on March 14, 2024, from Walmart.

Make way for some intergalactic space pirate adventures as Hasbro is bringing the Transformers Star Raiders to life. Releasing exclusively to Walmart, the Star Seekers (aka Star Raider) are ready to plunder your growing collection. The Star Raiders are a set of space bots that live on the thrill of exploration, adventure, and treasure. They do not have a side in going to war between Autobots or Deceptions, and they usually only go back if the price is right. A nice set of these pirates are arriving for Walmart Collector Con, including Lockdown. Featuring a car convert mode in just 17 steps, this bot is ready for action and will come loaded with car parts and blasters. Lockdown will also be joined by some of the other Walmart Exclusive Star Raiders with Cannonball, Filch, and Farek. Collectors can expect to pre-order this bot for $24.97 on March 14, 2024, at 10 AM EST, right on the Walmart Collector Con page.

Transformers Legacy United Star Raider Lockdown

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Legacy United Star Raider Lockdown action figure! This 5.5-inch Star Raider Lockdown action figure converts between robot and car modes in 17 steps. The figure has detachable pieces that include 2 engine blasters, 2 exhaust pipes, 1 hook, 2 back window blasters, 2 arms and 2 legs. The Star Raider Lockdown figure is inspired by the character from Transformers lore and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures."

2-IN-1 CONVERTING TOY: Transformers action figure converts from robot toy to car toy in 17 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Star Raider Lockdown Transformers figure has detachable pieces that include 2 engine blasters, 2 exhaust pipes, 1 hook, 2 back window blasters, 2 arms and 2 legs

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: Transformers Legacy United honors 40 years of Transformers animated history! Collect other Legacy: United figures to unite your collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!