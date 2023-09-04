Posted in: Collectibles, Kotobukiya | Tagged: hasbro, Kotobukiya, transformers

Transformers Starscream Becomes a Human with New Kotobukiya Statue

The Transformers are back with another humanized version as Kotobukia unveils their latest Decepticon lady with Starscream

In a world unlike any other, something seductive and extraordinary has occurred in the minds of Kotobukiya. The world of Transformers has undergone a special change with the Bishoujo line as they convert from mechanical forms to humanoids. A new era of Transformers has arrived as some begin to fall into their same factions, especially Megatron and the band of Deceptions. Kotobukiya has already debuted the lady version of Megatron, and now Starscream is ready to serve. This lovely lady features a humanized design with elements of her G1 counterpart with colors and deception symbols. Certain versions (overseas and Koto Shop) will come with a secondary face showing classic Transformers Starscream begging for forgiveness. Starscream as a human is priced at $179, and Kotobukiya has this Transformers statue set for a May 2024 release right here.

Starscream Joins Kotobukiya's Growing Bishoujo Line

"Based on the enthralling toy concept of everyday objects transforming into robot-like lifeforms, the Transformers series has captivated the world with its films and cartoons. Since 1984, this series has been loved by people from all walks of life across the globe and now, Hasbro, Takara Tomy, and Kotobukiya have teamed up to create the new TRANSFORMERS BISHOUJO series! Laying the foundations for the still beloved series, the first generation, THE TRANSFORMERS (or G1 for short), have been given a BISHOUJO-style makeover by Shunya Yamashita."

"Starscream, the Air Commander of the Decepticons, makes a long-awaited arrival to the series! Underneath an ambitious, cunning smirk, Starscream's false loyalty is represented by a precisely done necktie. The active design of the survival jacket she wears is reminiscent of a jet pilot and sports the color scheme of Starscream's original robot design. The wings have been recreated as a gym bag slung over her shoulder, reminiscent of the transformation feature of the original design."

"Displaying her alongside the previously released TRANSFORMERS MEGATRON BISHOUJO STATUE will most certainly make her stand out even more! SKYWARP and THUNDERCRACKER are also currently in development! Don't miss out on the imposing form of all the Seekers together by adding them to your collection today! Roll out!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!