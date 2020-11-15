New Transformers Studio Series Figures Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro continues to expand their live-action portrayals of Transformers into action figure form with their Studio Series. We have already seen quite a few of these Transformers that feature special packaging that gives collectors backdrops. Each figure comes from one of the live-action Transformers movies, and first is another from the newest film Bumblebee. Bee is back but is getting a Cybertronian makeover as this Studio Series figure revisits the fall of Cybertron. This scout stands 4.5 inches tall and converts into vehicle mode in 20 steps. Packed with movie-inspired deco and loaded with his blaster, this Transforms Studio Series figure is the one love been looking for.

The next bot is from Transformers: Dark of the Moon as Autobot Dino races on into action. Dino stanza 4.5 inches tall, features a movie-inspired deco, and comes with two blade accessories. He can transform into his sports car mode in just 27 steps. Fans of the films will not want to miss out on both of these new Transformers Studio Series figures. They are both priced at $19.99 and set to release in May 2021. Pre-orders for both are already live and can be found located here.

Transformers: Studio Series 70 Deluxe Transformers: Bumblebee B-127 – (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: 05/01/2021). This Studio Series 70 Deluxe Class Transformers: Bumblebee-inspired BUMBLEBEE B-127 figure stands at 4.5 inches tall, features vivid, movie-inspired deco, comes with a blaster accessory and converts between robot and Cybertronian vehicle modes in 20 steps. In the "Cybertron Falls" scene from Transformers: Bumblebee, the AUTOBOTS must fall back and escape from the planet as the DECEPTICONS take CYBERTON. OPTIMUS PRIME assigns AUTOBOT scout B-127 an important mission – to establish a base on a well-hidden planet called Earth. Fans can remove the backdrop, pose the figure out with the included blaster accessory and imagine recreating this classic movie moment!

Transformers: Studio Series 71 Deluxe Transformers: Dark of the Moon Autobot Dino – (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: 05/01/2021). This Studio Series 71 Deluxe Class Transformers: Dark of the Moon-inspired AUTOBOT DINO figure stands at 4.5 inches tall, features vivid, movie-inspired deco, comes with 2 blade accessories and converts between robot and sportscar modes in 27 steps. In the "High Speed Chase" scene from Transformers: Dark of the Moon, the Dreads pursue the AUTOBOTS on the highway in an effort to take SENTINEL PRIME. AUTOBOT DINO latches his blades onto HATCHET, steering him into the AUTOBOT blaster-fire, and launches him into oncoming traffic. Fans can remove the backdrop, pose the figure out with the included blade accessories and imagine recreating this classic movie moment!