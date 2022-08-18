Transformers: The Last Knight Studio Series Figures Unveiled by Hasbro

I knew of Transformers as a kid, but it was not until the live-action films arrived where I fell in love with the series. Thankfully, Hasbro has their Transformers Studio Series which aims to has always "reach past the big screen" with impressive figures straight from the screen. There has been a lot of focus on the classic 1986 animated film with The Transformers: The Movie with the Studios Series, but we are back with more live-action. We are moving past the trilogy and moving on to the Marky Mark version with Transformers: The Last Knight. Two new bots have arrived, with Crosshairs and Hot Rod coming in at 4.5" each. They will transform into their car modes in roughly 26 steps and will also come with weapons. Their packaging will feature removable backdrops as well, allowing you to show them in scenes from the film. Both Transformers: The Last Knight Hot Rod and Crosshairs are priced at $24.99, set for a January 2023 release, and can be found here.

"This Studio Series 92 Deluxe Class Transformers: The Last Knight -inspired Crosshairs figure converts from robot to a licensed Corvette Stingray mode in 26 steps. Remove backdrop to showcase Crosshairs in the Bowling Alley Quest scene. In the Bowling Alley Quest scene from Transformers: The Last Knight, Crosshairs learns a lesson in manners when Cogman warns him not to kill the messenger. Pose the figure out with the 2 included blaster accessories and imagine re-creating this classic movie moment!"

"This Studio Series 93 Deluxe Class Transformers: The Last Knight-inspired Autobot Hot Rod figure converts from robot to a licensed Lamborghini Centenario mode in 26 steps. Remove backdrop to showcase Autobot Hot Rod in the London Escape scene. In the London Escape scene from Transformers: The Last Knight, Hot Rod diverts the authorities as Bumblebee races to the Royal Navy Submarine Museum. Pose the figure out with the included blaster accessory and imagine re-creating this classic movie moment!"

