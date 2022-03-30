Transformers x Micro Machines Bumblebee Playset Revealed by Jazwares

Micro Machines and Transformers are teaming up as Jazwares reveals their newest playset. There is more than meets the eye as Bumblebee is back in his 2009 Chevrolet Camaro disguise with this three area action packed playset. This playset features three floors of fun with the Gearhead Garage, Patrol and Pursue, and Maze of Mayhem that is loaded with Sentry Guns, an Elevator, and even some Crash Gates. The Decepticon Barricade is also included and the set will be compatible with other Micro Machines Transformers figures. The world definitely needs more playsets, and both adult and kid collectors will have a blast exploring this mighty Bumblebee set. Preorders are live right here for $37.99, with other retailers like Walmart and Target set to get the Transformers pack in April. Be sure to keep an eye out for the Transformers Micro Machines Mystery Packs as well in stores now to help fill out Bumblebee's garage.

"Rev up your Micro Machines inside the Bumblebee Transforming Playset! Disguised as a Chevrolet Camaro, this fortified Autobot garage features 10+ Action Zones including sentry guns, crash gates, elevators, and even a capture jail. Navigate three floors of ramps and roadways as you hunt down the exclusive Decepticon Barricade. Combine this garage with your other Micro Machines playsets and Mystery Packs as the fight spills out of their world and into yours. When the dust settles, transform this battleground back into Bumblebee's Camaro…until your next clash in the war for Cybertron!"

Gearhead Garage Disguised as Bumblebee's Chevrolet Camaro, this fortified garage is the hidden headquarters of Optimus Prime and the heroic Autobots

Maze of Mayhem Navigate a maze of sentry guns, crash gates, elevators, and even a capture jail, as you speed through this robotic raceway!

Patrol and Pursue Search through three floors of 10+ Action Zones as you hunt down the exclusive Decepticon Barricade!

Available 4/24 online at Walmart and Amazon. Available online and in stores at Target.

Age: 4+