Transformers x Top Gun Maverick Mash-Up Bot Returns with an Upgrade

In celebration of the long-awaited sequel film Top Gun: Maverick, Hasbro has announced the retro of their Transformers crossover figure. The popular jet, Grumman F-14 Tomcat, is back, but as a from the Transformers bot. This is a simple reissue, but to make things more interesting, Maverick will be updated with new packing as well as new accessories. Hasbro has not revealed either the packaging or what the new accessories are so stay tuned, as either way, this will be a great figure if you missed the first drop. The previous accessories included a screen-inspired motorcycle to show the size of this beauty. As for features, the Transformer x Top Gun will turn from bot to jet in just 25 steps, will stand 7 inches tall, move inspired deco, and equitable missiles for bot and jet mode. Hasbro has stated that Maverick will be a Walmart exclusive (insert rolling eyes) and will be priced at $44.99. Pre-orders are set to go live on July 21, so be prepared for him to go up anytime before that here.

"Transformers: Collaborative: Top Gun Mash-Up, Maverick Robot – (Ages 8 and Up/ Approx. Retail Price: $44.99/ Available: October 2022). Worlds collide in this TRANSFORMERS-Top Gun mash-up pack! The iconic Grumman F-14 Tomcat jet from the original Top Gun film is a TRANSFORMERS robot, called MAVERICK (not to be confused with that other guy)! Who makes a better wingman than a TRANSFORMERS robot? MAVERICK stands at 7 inches in robot mode and can convert from robot to classic Grumman F-14 Tomcat jet mode in 25 steps. He includes a screen-inspired miniature motorcycle accessory. This bot is always ready to go vertical in jet mode."

"This Maverick robot figure also features folding jet wings, movie-inspired details, a helmet design inspired by the 2022 Top Gun: Maverick film, and 4 missile accessories that can be mounted on the figure's arms in robot mode, and under wings in jet mode. TRANSFORMERS robots have always been MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE, but now, through the TRANSFORMERS Collaborative, fans can experience these larger than life characters as they team-up, mash-up, and meet up with other characters, teams, and people who share this same special quality. Available for pre-order July 21 exclusively at Walmart.com"