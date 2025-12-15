Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Travel to the Outer Rim with LEGO's Star Wars Cobb Vanth's Speeder

LEGO is back with a new Star Wars set as they bring back the Sheriff himself Cobb Vanth and his speeder along with Cad Bane

Set includes 207 pieces, bringing iconic Tatooine Western-style action to LEGO fans of all ages.

Minifigures include Cobb Vanth in Boba Fett’s armor and Cad Bane with his updated live-action Star Wars look.

Cobb Vanth’s Speeder launches January 1, 2026 for $34.99, appealing to collectors and Star Wars enthusiasts.

LEGO has revealed a new Star Wars set, Cobb Vanth's Speeder (75437), which brings to life the tense rivalry between Cobb Vanth and Cad Bane. Coming right off the screen of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, LEGO has recreated their Western-style showdown on Tatooine with a new 207-piece set. The set includes a brick-built speeder with steering vanes, storage compartments, and themed accessories, along with minifigures of both characters. This set does combine some out-of-universe elements, but it does help give fans a new set with some long-awaited minifigures.

Cobb Vanth is featured as the marshal of Freetown once again, wielding blasters and wearing Boba Fett's armor. Cad Bane is working for the Pyke Syndicate, featuring his more updated live-action Star Wars design, complete with signature blasters and a blaster. In The Book of Boba Fett, Cobb Vanth was not in his Boba Fett gear during this showdown, but it is nice to see a Cobb Vanth LEGO minifigure featuring that design. Star Wars fans can bring this gunslinger shootout to life on January 1, 2026, and the Cobb Vanth's Speeder set is priced at $34.99.

LEGO Star Wars Cobb Vanth's Speeder

"Team up with Cobb Vanth for action-packed battles against Cad Bane with this exciting LEGO® Star Wars™ vehicle toy building set for kids (75437). Build a detailed LEGO brick model of Cobb Vanth's awesome speeder from Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ Season 2. It's got a driver's seat for the Cobb Vanth LEGO minifigure, a clip for his pistol and a hidden compartment to stow iconic accessories including Boba Fett's helmet and a bantha milk carton."

"The included Cad Bane LEGO minifigure is equipped with2 blaster pistols, and Cobb also has a jetpack for aerial action play. A fantastic gift for boys, girls and any Star Wars: The Mandalorian or Star Wars: Boba Fett™ fans ages 7 years old and up, this building toy is a great way to spark kids' imaginations through play. Set contains 207 pieces."

