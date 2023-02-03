Turn Up The Tunes with Transformers Twincast and Autobot Rewind Your Transformers collection is about to get an upgrade as Hasbro has unveiled a new set of figures like Autobots Twincast and Rewind

Shockwave is at it again as he has unleashed the clones of Autobot Blaster once again. Releasing as part of the Transformers Legacy Evolution line, Twincast is back along with the Autobot Rewind. Originally released as a Japanese exclusive, this repurposed Soundwave figure got an updated deco. Twincast is getting a long-awaited updated figure since his original 1987 release with Hasbro's Transformers Voyager line. This Autobot turns into his boom box mode in 20 steps, and Rewind turns into a cassette in 8 steps. These two together are unstoppable, and the bright colors, accessories, and design are a blast from the past. The Twincast and Autobot Rewind set will be priced at $34.99 and is set for a June 2023 release. Pre-orders for him and the rest of the new Transformers reveals can be found right here.

Blast Some Beats with Transformers Twincast and Rewind

"The battle is evolving with the Transformers Legacy Evolution Twincast and Autobot Rewind action figures! Twincast has the ability to detect any radio signal, no matter the strength or frequency. Rewind can store any amount of data in his high-capacity memory banks. Transformers toys are upgraded with Evo-Fusion technology! Experience the evolution and attach the blaster accessory to the figure in radio mode to prepare for battle!"

Includes 2 figures, accessory, and instructions.

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: Transformers Legacy Evolution celebrates the last 40 years of Transformers history. The Twincast and Autobot Rewind action figures are inspired by The Transformers

2 EPIC MODES: Twincast Transformers action figure toy for 8 year old boys and girls converts from robot to radio mode in 20 steps. Comes with a scoped blaster accessory

INCLUDES AUTOBOT REWIND FIGURE: Comes with an Autobot Rewind figure that converts from robot to cassette mode in 8 steps. Figure in cassette mode can fit inside the Twincast figure in radio mode

EVOLVE THE BATTLE: Transformers toy robots are upgraded with Evo-Fusion battle features! Evolve the battle by attaching the blaster accessory to the back of the figure in radio mode as an antenna

REVEAL TECH SPECS: Scan the code on each package to reveal character tech specs! Collect other Transformers figures to discover facts and abilities (each sold separately, subject to availability)

