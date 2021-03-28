Black Adam Gets Electrifying New Tweeterhead DC Comics Statue

Black Adam is getting for his new movie featuring Dwayne Johnson, so the pressure is on to get fans pumped. This powerful anti-hero has already been around taking on Shazam, but both of these being have not had a lot of time in the recent DC Comics spotlight. The does not bother Tweeterhead as they unveiled their newts DC Comics Marquette Statue with the electrifying Black Adam. Standing 21" tall, this god will have two special versions with the exclusive getting an extra pair of swappable hands. Both statues will show off the might god in incredible detail with an electrifying themed base. Pre-orders are already live with Tweeterhaad here, with the 1/6 scale statue coming in at $349.99. Shazam fans will not want to miss out on this kick ass statue for their growing DC Comics statue, and Black Adam is set to release in 2022.

"Tweeterhead presents the latest in our line of DC maquettes – Black Adam. This powerhouse has gone by many names over the millennia, Teth-Adam, Theo Adam, Mighty Adam, and Khem Adam, but it is his many battles with the Marvel Family that has cemented Black Adam as a fan favorite in the DC Universe. Be sure to add Black Adam to your collection. No Shazam/Captain Marvel collection would be complete without his greatest opponent. The exclusive version goes up for pre-order Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 9 a.m. PST, Noon EST, on Tweeterhead.com. The exclusive version includes an additional set of powerfully gesturing open hands, and also includes the clenched fists of the collector edition."

"The collector edition comes with the clenched fist. Black Adam maquette will be priced at $349.99. A limited amount of the Black Adam exclusive maquette will be available for you to purchase on Sideshow Collectibles, beginning Tuesday, March 30, 2021. You will also be able to purchase the collector edition from Sideshow Collectibles. Artist Credits: Guillermo Barbiero (Design and Sculpt)."