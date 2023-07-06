Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: he-man, masters of the universe, mattel, Tweeterhead

Tweeterhead Has the Power with New He-Man Legends Life-Size Bust

Coming to life from Eternia, He-man is back as Tweeterhead is giving him a new Life-Size bust featuring an updated appearance

The Power of Grayskull can finally come with a brand new Masters of the Universe from Tweeterhead. It is time to return to Eternia with a truly impressive 1:1 scale bust of He-Man himself. Releasing as a companion piece to Tweetehead's previously revealed Masters of the Universe Skeletor bust, good and evil can now clash at your home. Coming in at 31.5" tall, He-Man is masterfully crafted, showing off a more realistic sculpt and design of the iconic hero of Eternia. The two luscious locks, sculpted pecks, and gloriously crafted armor, He-Man comes to life like never before. The Power Sword can be removed; he is placed on a Grayskull styled base, and will be limited to only 500 pieces. This is the ultimate Masters of the Universe collectible and fans can bring He-Man home for a whopping $990. Pre-orders are live right here (with payment plans available) and he is set for a March 2024 release.

The Power of Grayskull Has Arrived from Tweeterhead

"Tweeterhead presents the new He-Man "Legends" Life-Size Bust! The most powerful man in the universe! This new and HUGE 1:1 scale He-Man Bust measures roughly 28" tall (top of head) to 31.5" tall (top of sword handle), 28.5" wide, and 16.75" deep when fully assembled – from the bottom of the base, to the top of the head or sword, to the furthest out points on the torso and armor."

"This fully sculpted bust comes with He-Man in his brand new reimagined glory to fit in with the newly revamped "LEGENDS" Collection, working as the perfect companion piece to our Skeletor "Legends" Life-Size Bust! Striking a balance of strength and dignity in his look, this hero of Eternia is clad in his updated Grayskull themed armor, with life-like details to help bring this piece to life in a modernized real-world design. This He-Man bust has a limited edition of just 500 pieces."

