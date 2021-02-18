Superman Gets New Heroic DC Comics Statue From Tweeterhead

It is a bird; it is a place, no it's Tweeterhead's newest DC Comics statue as Superman is here to save the day. The statue stands 20.5" tall and shows off the iconic DC Comics Boy Scout flying in the air above a Fortress of Solitude themed base. The statue will feature a couple of swappable parts, starting with two different head sculpts, with one featuring short hair and the other long. For collectors who order through Tweeterhead, they will get exclusive heads that feature heat vision eyes. The entire statue is packed with some amazing bright colors that stay true to the classic Superman suit from the comics, and it will easily please many fans.

This is one Superman collectible that will make any fan's breath away from the bright colors to the amazing sculpt. The interchangeable pieces are a nice touch, too, giving collectors some choice of how they want to display their Man of Steel. The DC Comics Superman 1/6 Scale Maquette from Tweeterhead will be priced at $349.99. He is set to fly in to save the day in the fourth quarter of 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Don't miss out on some of the Tweeterheads other breathtaking DC Comics statues like Catwoman from Batman Returns.

"Tweeterhead presents the penultimate Superman maquette! This 1:6 scale figure comes with two portraits featuring classic short and long hairstyles. The Tweeterhead exclusive comes with two additional heat ray vision heads. This Superman maquette measures approximately 20.5" tall when fully assembled with the base and makes a great addition to any collection!"

Product Size – Height: 20", Width: 13.5", Depth: 10.5"

Box Size – Height: 14.00", Width: 22.00", Depth: 28.00"

Weight – 20.00 lbs

Artist – David Igo (Design), Guillermo Barbiero (Sculpt)