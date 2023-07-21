Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, Sideshow Collectibles

Tweeterhead Unveils Batman (Black and Gray Edition) 1:6 Scale Maquette

Bring home the heroics of Batman as Tweeterhead unveils their new (Black and Gray Edition) 1:6 Scale Maquette

Unite the Trinity of DC Comics with Tweeterhead's latest 1:6 scale statue with the Dark Knight himself, Batman. Coming in at 19.7" tall, this Caped Crusader is donning his signature black and gray batsuit. He will also feature two swappable head portraits with Classic and Modern design of his infamous cowl. A lot of detail was packed into this statue, and it will highlight DC Comics fans growing bat cave. Display this Tweeterhead piece next to the Wonder Woman and Superman statue to showcase three of the greatest heroes in one place. Batman is priced at $510, is set for a March 2024 release; and pre-orders are found right here.

Batman Black and Gray Statue Coming Soon from Tweeterhead

"Sideshow and Tweeterhead present the new Batman™ (Black and Gray Edition) 1:6 Scale Maquette. The JLA Trinity is now complete! This new 1:6 scale Batman Maquette measures approximately 19.7 inches tall, 13.75 inches wide, and 12.8 inches deep when fully assembled – from the bottom of the base to the top of the Batarang, to the furthest points of the base, figure, and cape."

"This fully sculpted polyresin statue features Batman's "Neo Classic" take on his costume, perched atop a rooftop gargoyle and ready to take on Gotham's worst! Posed dynamically, with a Batarang in hand, this Batman is meticulously sculpted and painted with the same attention to detail and design that Tweeterhead is known for."

"The Batman Maquette comes in a striking "Black & Gray" edition. This edition includes two portraits: the tall-eared "Classic" and the short-eared "Modern" style, allowing collectors to customize their display and choose their preferred version of Batman. Don't miss out on adding this iconic Batman Maquette to your DC Comics collection. Get the "Black & Gray" edition today and showcase the Dark Knight in all his glory!"

