Two New Star Wars Luke Skywalker Statues Coming from Gentle Giant

The Chosen One is back as Gentle Giant Ltd. reveals not one but two new statues featuring the one and only Luke Skywalker. Star Wars collectors are in for a real treat as we get to see two different versions of the legendary Jedi Knight from two different eras. Up first is a 1/6th Scale Bust of Luke Skywalker from Empire Strikes Back that will stand 6" tall and will be limited to only 3,000 pieces. There is not a lot of likeness to Mark Hamill for this piece, but besides that collectors can display him with his blue lightsaber or his blaster. Set to release in June 2022. The Empire Strikes Back Luke is priced at $120, and pre-orders are live and located here.

Gentle Giant Ltd. continues to show their love for Luke Skywalker as they take up back to the epic finale of The Mandalorian Season 2. Standing 10" tall, Luke has arrived to take Grogu from Moff Gideon's ship with this highly detailed and beautifully sculpted statue. The entire statue captures the essence of this finale; we are just missing R2-D2 to finish the trio before they enter the elevator. This Star Wars Premier Collection Luke Skywalker The Mandalorian statue will be limited to 3,000 pieces and priced at $199.99. Pre-orders for this statue are live right here with the statue set to release in June 2022.

"STAR WARS THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK LUKE 1/6 SCALE BUST – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The long wait is over! With his blaster at the ready, Luke Skywalker prepares to face Darth Vader for the first time in this highly anticipated mini-bust. Standing approximately 6 inches tall, this 1/6 scale mini-bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color box. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

STAR WARS PREMIER COLLECTION MANDALORIAN LUKE AND GROGU STATUE – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! It's a meeting of the Jedi! Luke Skywalker holds Grogu aboard Moff Gideon's ship in a scene straight out of the Mandalorian Season 2 finale! Standing approximately 10 inches tall, this iconic sculpture features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 3000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity."