Tyler's 2021 Top 10 Figure List – Marvel Legends Leads the Charge

We are just now counting down the hours of 2021, and it has me reminiscing over all of the significant figures we got this year. I have already seen plenty of Top 10 figures lists for 2021, like my Collectibro's here, and I wanted to showcase some of mine. As a collector, I do a lot more in-box than out-of-box collectibles, so this list is all of the figures that were opened and ready for play. The biggest line you'll see in this lineup is Marvel Legends, as Hasbro has just done a fantastic job bringing the world of the MCU and Marvel Comics to life for cheap. So let's not wait any longer, and I present to you Tyler's Picks for the Top 10 Figures:

Spotlight – Hasbro's Marvel Legends

It has been quite some time since I actually bought a Marvel Legends figure, but some of the figures seen in 2021 were just incredible. For solo releases, She-Hulk made my list with a powerful figure that has a swappable head, bright color, and a sculpt that captures this monster. I kept coming back to this figure over and over, posing her up, having her take on HYDRA Agents, and seeing her rage come to life. We then go to the Disney+ Marvel Legends wave which was just incredible, and the Captain America figure from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was a worthy addition. The Build-A-Figure wings for Sam Wilson really enhanced his new Captain America suit and it cost just a fraction of what Hot Toys was offering. Hunting down the parts was added bonus and when he is displayed it captures what The Falcon and the Winter Soldier brought to the screen.

One of my favorite Marvel Legends waves to release in 2021 was the Marvel Studios' What If…? Build-A-Figure wave. What If…? takes home the gold for my Disney+ series this year and Hasbro captured these series perfectly with this line. The next figure on my Top 10 Figure list is Zombie Captain America, which has awesome decaying detail, an animated design, and has me constantly coming back for more. The wave also consisted of a Build-A-Figure wave allowing collectors to build their very own The Watcher. After seeing his design and falling in love with the What If…? series this figure was a must-own and he is so photogenic its just scary. From background shots, to any Marvel Legends picture around, The Watcher can fit into any scene.