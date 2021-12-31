Tyler's Top 10 Figures of 2021 – Mezco Toyz Rumble Society Rises

It is an almost impossible task to pick 10 figures that highlight the 2021 year, but there are quite a few that stand out in my collection. We have already seen seven figures in our Top 10 Figures list of 2021, which included a Spotlight on Marvel Legends (here) and some surprise additions with Plunderlings, Masters of the Universe Origins, and the Fortnite Battle Royale Series (here). Be sure to check out Collectibro Jeremy's Top 10 List as well right here with a showcase for his love of NECA. As we round out our list, two figures from Mezco Toyz popular One:12 Collective Rumble Society series made the list. My love for Mezco Toyz has only grown this year, and I am not surprised not one, but two original characters made the list, and I expect more to come in 2022.

Spotlight: Rumble Society Figures from Mezco Toyz

The Rumble Society is one of my favorite franchises to collect, and the Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective line does a great job. The figures are pretty pricey, varying between $85 – $115 but are loaded with insane accessories, detail, and originality. Two figures made it on my list this year, starting with Hawk P-40, which is a cybernetic alien grease monkey with the ability to morph and a hard-core love to WWII. Fashioned after a Curtiss P-40 Warhawk, this Rumbler bleeds originality with a fantastic pilot design a powerful arsenal of weapons, swappable parts, and so much more. His Special Attack Tank-Head, Rocket Launcher, and Gattling Gun accessories make him stand out even further, making him the hero of any story.

Mezco Toyz has been releasing quite a bit of re-release figures that change up the color of each Rumble Society characters. They have done this with Vapor, Gomez, Baron Bends, and lastly, with the popular Doc Nocturnal with the Red Death Edition. I have no use for a second figure, but Mezco got me hooked by the description alone. Doc Nocturnal is back in a new suit to take on a new moldy threat, and wow, does it show with a new set of accessories and blood-red costume. The Plague Doctor Mask completely changes the vibe of the Doc, making him even better than the first release, which I why he lands on my Top 10 Figures of 2021 list.