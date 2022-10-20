UFC And Timex Team-Up With New Watches, Available Now

UFC and Timex have teamed up to release a new set of stylized watches, as the brand has inked a deal to become the official timekeepers of the UFC. Look for ads and such to debut for the collection and partnership during the big UFC 280 card this weekend, featuring a light heavyweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev and a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw. The two watches they are releasing can be found below, from the "Strength" and "Street" collections. You can get more info on the timepieces themselves by going here, as well as purchasing one for yourself.

UFC Branches Out Even Further

"Timex is releasing an iconic collection of officially branded UFC watches, in partnership with the undisputed global leader in combat sports, that are expertly engineered with legendary durability and best-in-class design, created at the Giorgio Galli Design Lab in Milan, Italy. In addition to this and following last year's announcement, Timex is the first-ever Official Timekeeper and Watch Partner of UFC, continuing the brand's reputation for designing some of the toughest watches that take a licking and keep on ticking in the industry."

"The collection comprises multifunctional digital and analog-digital timepieces, including the Strength Collection and Street Collection. The Strength Collection ticks a lot of boxes for those with an affinity for high-performing watch design – it features a rugged case design, molded resin straps, and ISO shock-resistant construction for each style. So, too, will its dapper counterpart, the Street collection is an assortment of self-expressive watches directly inspired by the panache of UFC's greatest fighters. From the bold detailing on the dials, and comfortable straps, to the Octagon-shaped bezels and crowns, Timex has injected this ready-to-wear capsule with an inimitable sense of character—something that fans of both powerhouse brands will certainly recognize."