Ultron Arrives with New LEGO Avengers: Age of Ultron Quinjet Set

Return to the Infinity Saga as LEGO unveils their new Avengers: Age of Ultron Quinjet set featuring five iconic characters from the film

The set includes Iron Man, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Quicksilver, and Ultimate Ultron for epic battles.

Features include an opening cockpit, stud shooters, weapon storage, and a rear door for the motorcycle.

Pre-orders are live at $129.99, making it a must-have addition to any LEGO and Marvel Avengers collection.

Return to Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga with a brand new set from LEGO inspired by Avengers: Age of Ultron. Tony Stark and Bruce Banner accidentally created a murder bot that now wants world domination. Ultron's newest plan is to create a new body for himself, one that features an Infinity Stone! However, the Avengers might have something to say about that, and LEGO captures it with their new Avengers: Age of Ultron Quinjet set. Coming in at 1,131 pieces, this new Quintet captures Earth's Mightiest Heroes taking on Ultron with 5 minifigures being included.

This set will consist of Iron Man, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Quicksilver, and Ultron. The Quintets, on the other hand, will have an opening cockpit, stud shippers, weapon storage, and a rear door to store the motorcycle. Enhance your LEGO Avengers collection with this set, with some fun new minifigures that can even help that mighty Avengers Tower set. Pre-orders for the Age of Ultron Quintet set are already live with a $129.99 price tag.

LEGO Avengers: Age of Ultron Quinjet

"Avengers: Age of Ultron Quinjet (76325) is a LEGO® ǀ Marvel collectible construction set for kids to build, play with and put on display for all to admire. Authentically detailed and accompanied by Avengers minifigures, this LEGO ǀ Marvel building kit makes an impressive gift for kids and Super Hero fans aged 12 plus."

"The buildable Quinjet model comes with 5 minifigures: Black Widow with her motorcycle; Iron Man; Quicksilver; Ultimate Ultron; and Hawkeye with his bow and arrow. The minifigures can be attached to multiple locations on the aircraft. The Quinjet features an opening cockpit, 2 stud shooters at the front, and storage for Black Widow's weapons and Hawkeye's bow. The rear door opens so kids can drive the motorcycle in and out. A removable, rotatable stand is included to provide a 360-degree display of the iconic aircraft. Contains 1,131 pieces."

