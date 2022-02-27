Uncharted Treasure Hunter Nathan Drake Explores Iron Studios

I have been a fan of the Uncharted franchise since 2007 when PS3 gamers were introduced to Uncharted: Drake's Fortune. It was some exciting news that it would be getting its own live-action film even though I would rather see older Drake than young. However, this means new adventures and some new story pieces for Nathan Drake in his younger days with Sully. Iron Studios is bringing this new Uncharted story to life with their next Art Scale 1/10 statue. Capturing the likeness of actor Tom Holland, this deluxe statue shows off Drake in his classic video game outfit as he is displayed on the wreckage of a ship. From great sculpted to little details like the Sir Francis Drake necklace, this is a nice collectible for any Uncharted fan to have. The Uncharted Movie Nathan Drake Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $169.99, set to release in Q4 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"One of the most acclaimed video game series, developed by Naughty Dog and released by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Uncharted presents the adventures of the treasure hunter Nathan Drake, in search of mystic treasures and lost cities, in challenging expeditions where he must face rival hunters and thieves. With important supporting characters, his greatest ally and mentor is Victor "Sully" Sullivan, a veteran treasure hunter. The franchise's success led to its expansion to other media, like novels, comics, and the movie "Uncharted" which shows the career's beginning of the still young Nathan, the descendant of the great explorer Francis Drake."

"The movie shows his first adventure with Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), in a dangerous search for a never-found-before treasure in the mystic South American city of El Dorado, taking the young hunter in a perilous mission in many remote places on Earth, facing a group of mercenaries and tracking clues that might lead him to find his long-lost brother."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 8.6 in (H) x 6.3 in (W) x 6.3 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.1 lbs

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022