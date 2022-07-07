I Am Batman's Jace Fox Gets His Very First Statue with DC Direct

There is a new Batman in town as Jace Fox takes up the mantle as the latest Dark Knight. This hero arose during the Fear State storyline in DC Comics, and he even has his own comic with I Am Batman. Jace is not a member of the Bat Family just yet, but he has easily made a name for himself and is a Batman for the people. His new suit is pretty sweet as well, and it looks like DC Direct and McFarlane Toys are bringing him to life. The long-running line of Batman Black & White statues continues, and Jace Fox now joins the lineup with an impressive 11" tall statue.

The statue is based on his cover appearance of I Am Batman #2 as he falls in from the ceiling. This DC Comics appearance is faithfully recreated, and he showcases a black and white deco. Batman is showcased elevated off the base to capture his entrance making this is one statue fans won't want to miss. Jace Fox is a big deal in the Batman world, so it is awesome that DC Direct is giving him his own statue, and they knocked it out of the park. The Batman Black & White Jace Fox 1/10 Scale Statue is priced at $124.99. He is set to release in November 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Continuing one of the longest running collectible lines of all time comes the next iteration of Black & White Batman by Oliver Coipel. Based on his cover of 'I Am Batman #2', this statue depicts Jace Fox as Batman crashing in to descend upon a group of goons. Standing approximately 10.9" tall, with a dynamically sculpted cape, and peg to keep him elevated off the base, this statue is a must have for fans of this line as well as fans of Oliver Coipel's work."

Product Features

10.90 inches (27.69cm)

Made of resin

Based on the DC Comics character

Designed by Oliver Coipel