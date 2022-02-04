Universal Monsters Dracula Bela Lugosi Statue Revealed by Iron Studios

There have been quite a few Universal Monsters collectibles lately, and it looks like another has arrived from iron Studios. This time, Bela Lugosi is back as the once and only Dracula with a brand new limited edition 8.6 inch tall Art Scale Statue. Dracula is displayed in his classic outfit as he shows off his luscious cape expanded with his display on the crumbling staircase. Iron Studios captures the essence of Universal Monsters Dracula perfectly with this piece from the high amount of detail to an incredible likeness to Bela Lugosi. This version is deluxe, which adds more depth and detail to the staircase with a howling wolf giving it a $50 increase compared to the standard. The Dracula Bela Lugosi Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 Universal Monsters Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $189.99. Pre-orders are live right here with Dracula set to return between June – September 2022.

"In the border between Transylvania and Wallachia, in the middle of the forest in the Carpathian Mountains, a noble and eccentric aristocratic figure, dressed in a gallant formal suit open its red and black cape like giant wings of a night creature, fixating its hypnotic eyes to feed from the blood of live prey to maintain its power and immortality. Thus, Iron Studios proudly present their statue "Dracula Deluxe – Art Scale 1/10 – Universal Monsters", with the most famous vampire from fiction, on a diorama pedestal with the staircase steps from its castle and a wild wolf howling by its side, highlighting its power to control the creatures of the night."

"Dracula, already available for Pre-Order, adds to Iron Studios' collection along with The Wolf Man and The Mummy, both also available for Pre-Order, as another pop icon inspired by the horror movies and immortalized in different film productions. Iron Studios will also bring the regular variant statue "Dracula – Art Scale 1/10 – Universal Monsters", with the figure of the vampire lord in a simple pedestal from Iron Studios. There are other statues coming soon from the Universal Monsters line by Iron Studios that will be presented in their social media and YouTube channel!"

Features:

Limited Edition

Based on original movie references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand Painted

Product dimensions: 8.6 in (H) x 9 in (W) x 4.3 in (D)

Product Weight: 1,7 lbs

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022