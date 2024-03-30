Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios, Statue | Tagged: iron studios, marvel, X-Men '97

Unleash the Power of Jean Grey with New Iron Studios X-Men 97 Statue

Iron Studios has unveiled an impressive new set of 1/10 Art Scale statues are on the way including new mutants from X-Men 97

The latest episode of X-Men 97' was pure joy, giving Marvel fans the infamous Madelyn Pryor story ac. Jean Grey was front and center for this episode, creating a new mystery for her to discover about herself and who she is. This Omega Level mutant has been through the wringer, from being an original member of the X-Men to the arrival of the Phoenix Force and now cloning from Mr. Sinister. Iron Studios is giving this powerful telepath a brand new statue as they continue to bring the X-Men 97 series to life in their popular 1/10 Art Scale series. Coming in at 7.8" tall, Marvel Girl is suited up and ready to fight as she is featured in her signature X-Suit with flowing red hair. Jean Grey is one mutant you surely want on your X-Men team, and she is packed with detail, a cel-shaded design, and is placed on a Danger Room base. Iron Studios has this X-Men priced at $125, she is set for a March 2025 release, and pre-orders and already live online.

Witness the Fury of Jean Grey and Iron Studios

"Floating while supported by her telekinetic mutant power, the first X-Woman hero extends her left hand focusing on her target, ready to use her powerful mind to face her foes. Touched by the cosmic entity known as the Phoenix Force during a mission in space, she then became the Dark Phoenix, one of the largest threats the group ever faced, but her love for her friends and her strong psychic connection with Cyclops saved her, and after her death and resurrection, she didn't have any doubt about Scott's love for her."

"Iron Studios present the statue "Jean Grey – X-Men' 97 – Art Scale 1/10", presenting innovation in the painting in the form of a specific shading that highlights all the figures from this new collection as if the characters were coming out of the TV to the real world, Iron Studios present the statues from their new X-Men '97 line, over a themed base shaped as the "X" of the logo of the super group of mutant heroes."

