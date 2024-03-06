Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, spider-man

Vampires and Sorcerers Arrive for Hasbro's New Spider-Man VHS Set

Pulse is back with a new cel-shaded Spider-Man Animated VHS 2-Pack Marvel Legends set with Doctor Strange and Morbius

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Spider-Man VHS 2-Pack featuring Doctor Strange and Morbius.

The set harks back to the 90s with cel-shaded figures and VHS box art.

Marvel Legends adds new figures to the Animated Series collection.

Unique collectibles offer character-inspired accessories and vintage packaging.

A new Hasbro Pulse exclusive Marvel Legends set is on the way as they expand their Spider-Man: The Animated Series VHS Collection. This year, they are adding more characters from the hit 90s cartoon, some of which might not have shared screen time together We have already seen this with the upcoming Hydro-Man and Daredevil 2-Pack. Things now get dark and mystic as Doctor Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme, and Morbius, the Living Vampire, have arrived! While Doctor Strange just showcases some new deco, Morbius is a new sculpt and one that Spider-Man fans might recognize the most. This VHS 2-Pack will feature cel-shading and a slick windowless VHS box that captures the artwork from the hit 90s cartoon perfectly. This set might not contain the webhead himself, but it gives collectors an all and an enemy for their growing collection. Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Doctor Strange and Morbius 2-Pack are already live exclusively on Hasbro Pulse. They are priced at $49.99 each and are expected to release in July.

Marvel Legends Series Doctor Strange & Morbius 2-Pack

"These collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like Doctor Strange & Morbius from Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Doctor Strange & Morbius and other Spider-Man action figures."

SPIDER-MAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: This collectible Marvel figure 2-pack is inspired by the 1994 Spider-Man: The Animated Series cartoon — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: These officially licensed Doctor Strange & Morbius figures come with 6 accessories for dynamic poseability

PREMIUM PACKAGING DESIGN: This 2-pack comes in unique vintage-style VHS-themed closed box packaging with series-inspired logos and design

