Vengeance Awaits with Mezco's New Ghost Rider's One:12 Exclusive

Embrace the power and turn up the heat as Ghost Rider once again seeks out vengeance as Mezco debuts an exclusive One:12 Collective

Article Summary Mezco unleashes an exclusive One:12 Collective Ghost Rider figure with Hell Cycle.

Ghost Rider returns in his original Marvel Spotlight #5 apparel and light-up head.

The Hell Cycle features sound effects and a fiery, light-up headlamp.

Available for pre-order, this collector's set arrives May 2024 at a price of $250.

Vengeance has returned as Mezco Toyz has surprised Marvel Comics fans with a new One:12 Collective exclusive figure. Releasing exclusively at Big Bad Toy Story, Ghost Rider is riding back in on his Hell Cycle with a special variant release. Featuring his first appearance from Marvel Spotlight #5, Johnny Blaze is back and ready to dish out some vengeance. His slick blue leather-like jumpsuit is back and with a brighter skeleton head sculpt. The Hell Cycle gets a makeover as well, featuring an all-red deco, staying true to its Marvel Comics debut. Ghost Rider will feature a light-up head and a variety of iconic weapons, including his Hellfire Chain.

As for Ghost Rider's Hell Cycle, it will have lights and sounds bringing the bike to life right from the fiery depths of Hell and will feature removable flames. This is one Marvel Comics release and Mezco Toyz has knocked out of the park, and the first appearance deco is a beautiful touch. The BBTS Exclusive Ghost Rider Vengeance Edition One:12 Collective figure is not cheap, though, and comes in at a hellish $250. Pre-orders are already live right on Big Bad Toy Store with the Rider arriving on scene in May 2024.

Ghost Rider One:12 & Hell Cycle (Vengeance Edition)

"Mezco presents the One:12 Collective Marvel's Ghost Rider & Hell Cycle (Vengeance Edition) BBTS Exclusive Set! The Spirit of Vengeance rides into the night again, making a triumphant return to the One:12 Collective!"

"Inspired by the original look in the first Ghost Rider comics, the One:12 Collective Ghost Rider wears his signature motorcycle gear from head to toe: a leather-like jumpsuit with a belt and matching gloves and boots. His flaming skull head portrait features a flickering light-up function. Craving vengeance against sinners, Ghost Rider wields multiple weapons including his lethal Hellfire Chain as well as a posable, real metal chain, and more."

"Powered by Hellfire and capable of surpassing the natural laws of physics, the Hell Cycle is summoned as his main mode of transportation. The Hell Cycle features a revving sound and a light-up function that illuminates the headlight and removable flame FX. Johnny can sit atop the Hell Cycle and hold on to both handles. Bound to the demon Zarathos, Ghost Rider punishes the wicked with blasts of Hellfire—no one defies the Vengeance!"

