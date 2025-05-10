Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: ghost rider, Marvel Comics, Sideshow Collectibles

Vengeance Rides To Sideshow with Classic Marvel Comics Ghost Rider

The Spirit of Vengeance has spawned as Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled their new Classic Variant Ghost Rider statue

Ghost Rider first blazed onto the pages of Marvel Comics with Marvel Spotlight #5, which was released in August 1972. He was created by writer Gary Friedrich, artist Mike Ploog, and editor Roy Thomas. Spirit of Vengeance was introduced to readers as Johnny Blaze, a motorcycle stuntman who made a fateful deal with the demon Mephisto. In exchange for saving his mentor's life, Blaze was tricked and is now cursed to transform into the flaming-skulled Ghost Rider. He transforms especially at night or in the presence of evil, making his new life a dangerous and wicked road. Ghost Rider is now turning up the heat with Sideshow Collectibles as they debut their newest Marvel Comics Premium Format Figure.

This new Classic Variant release takes fans back to the early days of the Ghost Rider with his fiery red bike and bold colors, with the statue standing at 21" tall. Sideshow has even added an impressive light-up feature for this statue as well, turning his chain, motorcycle, and flaming head truly ablaze for a glorious hell-inspired display. Pre-orders for the Ghost Rider (Classic Variant) statue are already live for a mighty $1,250, with payment plans being offered and a March 2026 release date.

Ghost Rider (Classic Variant) Premium Format Figure

"Sideshow presents the Ghost Rider (Classic Variant) Premium Format™ Figure, one hell of a Marvel collectible for fans of the Spirit of Vengeance. This variant design throws it back to the antihero's earliest days with costume and color updates to capture that timeless comic book look."

"The battle is getting heated as Johnny Blaze prepares to put sinners in the hot seat! The Ghost Rider (Classic Variant) Premium Format™ Figure measures 21" tall x 14" wide x 24" deep as the brimstone biker erupts from the ground, riding his flaming Hell Cycle and swinging a chain whip to deliver a dose of hellish retribution. This massive display of dynamic action has a vibrant, detailed paint application that gives the impression of red, overheating metal."

