Venom: Lethal Protector #1 Comes to Life with New Funko Comic Cover

Funko's new Pop! Comic Cover Art collectibles are a fantastic idea; I just wish the Post were Abel to be removed. Combining art, comics, and Pops, these fantastic collectibles ring comics to life like never before and in a stylish wall art display. The newest one comes to use from Marvel Comics as Venom: Lethal Protector #1 is back and better than ever. This special Comic Cover features an updated design of the Lethal Protector art with brand new Venom Pop that fans will not want to miss. Featuring a Glow in the Dark design, the King in Black himself is returning back to his glory days and is ready to eat some brains. A nice Marvel Comics accurate depiction of the iconic Spider-Man villain debuts and is only enhanced by the badass Lethal Protector Art behind him.

"Coming Soon: PX Previews exclusive Pop! Cover Art – Marvel Venom #1 (Glow) with Red Cover. Pre-order this Cover now for your local comic shop."

Funko constantly is coming out with new collectibles, and it can kind of be overwhelming at times. I remember when I was deep into the Pop Realm that drops constantly happen and you never want to miss an exclusive. However, as the Funko Pop game started to grow, these newer Pops are a whole lot easier to get your hands on, especially when it comes to pre-orders and just a little patience. This Venom Lethal Protector #1 Funko Pop Comic Cover Art will be a must-own piece and will be a PX Previews exclusive. Pre-orders are already live right here as collectors will also be able to reserve one at your Local Comic Book Store. Be sure to check out some of the other sweet Marvel Comics Pop Comic Art pieces coming soon like Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, and Vision.