Venom Rises One Again as Sideshow Collectibles Reveals New Statue

We Are Venom. Three words can put fear into any hero or villain as this brute is a powerful and deadly threat. Venom has only grown in popularity lately from multiple live-action films, and an incredible Marvel Comics run from the one and only Donny Cates. Collectors are now getting wicked Premium Format statue from Sideshow Collectibles that stands 23.12" tall and is 18.56" wide. Standing on the wreckage of sewers beneath Oscorp Labs, Venom is planning his next moves to take on Spider-Man. Holding Spider-Man's mask, the King in Black is loaded with impressive detail with an excellent sculpt, gruesome face, and a living sculpt that shows off the symbiote. The Venom Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at a whopping $650 and set to release between September – November 2022. Pre-orders are live right here with payment plans also available, so take advantage of it if needed.

"Sideshow presents the Venom Premium Format™ Figure, prepared to bond with your Marvel collectibles. The Venom Premium Format Figure measures 23.12" tall and 18.56″ wide as the monstrous symbiote stalks his prey in the sewers beneath Oscorp Labs. Under his feet, remnants of the Goblin Glider are consumed by green chemicals and in his powerful claws he holds Peter Parker's signature Spider-Man mask, torn to shreds. Enemies beware — when Venom's lashing tongue and gnashing teeth are exposed in a wicked grin, you might make his next meal!"

"The polystone Venom Premium Format Figure is fully sculpted to capture the hulking might of Eddie Brock bonded to the Klyntar symbiote. Venom's muscled physique features depth of texture and color to give the impression of the living, breathing alien substance moving as tendrils snake off of his arms and legs. His signature spider-symbol is embedded in his chest and back, recalling the early days of the symbiote's time bonded to another host. Whether he's an antihero or a villain, Venom makes a must-have addition to any Spider-Man collection. Snare another symbiote for your shelf and bring home the Venom Premium Format Figure today!"